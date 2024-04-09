Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 12,680 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Segment Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,680 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $5,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.47. 828,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,758. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.72. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $59.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

