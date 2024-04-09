Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 181 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Segment Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 2.5% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $28,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in Broadcom by 94.4% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after buying an additional 36,458 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after acquiring an additional 87,945 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Broadcom by 1.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $1,095,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,405.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,255.18.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total value of $2,624,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,583,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total transaction of $3,297,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,957,296.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total value of $2,624,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,583,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,310 shares of company stock worth $32,840,567. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $11.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,324.50. 840,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,987,439. The stock has a market cap of $613.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,291.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,092.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $601.29 and a 12-month high of $1,438.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.83 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

