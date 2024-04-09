Segment Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Segment Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 52.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,294 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in LPL Financial by 36.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in LPL Financial by 29.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 21.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 176.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at $58,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LPLA. Barclays upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.36.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total value of $2,563,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,131,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total value of $2,563,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,131,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kabir Sethi sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.50, for a total transaction of $346,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,730,292.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,151 shares of company stock worth $15,911,088 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

LPLA traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $260.65. 205,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,948. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $259.96 and its 200 day moving average is $239.40. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.00 and a 52 week high of $274.35.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.18. LPL Financial had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.57 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.79%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.