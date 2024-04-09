Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 11,299 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 172,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,299 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $27,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,941,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,993 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,859,000 after acquiring an additional 7,948,942 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,814,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,273,000 after acquiring an additional 112,526 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,948,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,867,000 after acquiring an additional 880,506 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,521,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,586,000 after purchasing an additional 609,306 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,808,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,513,667. The firm has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.12 and a 200-day moving average of $153.15. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $169.80.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

