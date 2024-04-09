Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 45,021 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,021 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.35% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value worth $27,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 106,225.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,697,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,917,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691,163 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the third quarter worth $217,162,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the fourth quarter worth about $74,562,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2,165.6% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 468,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,082,000 after buying an additional 448,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VONV traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.59. 130,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,538. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.56 and its 200 day moving average is $71.17. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a one year low of $62.92 and a one year high of $78.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

