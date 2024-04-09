Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 46,727 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 484,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,727 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $22,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. MA Private Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 523,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,256,000 after buying an additional 20,402 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 155,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,232,000 after buying an additional 62,543 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,354,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 109,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after buying an additional 37,386 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VMBS stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.11. The company had a trading volume of 444,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,980. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $42.06 and a 12-month high of $47.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.89.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1462 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.