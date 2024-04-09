Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 57,401 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,401 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $67,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. High Note Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $341.96. 1,365,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,250. The stock has a market cap of $111.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $242.98 and a twelve month high of $348.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $337.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.61.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

