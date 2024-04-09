Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 66,026 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 563,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,026 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.64% of Planet Fitness worth $41,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 247.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLNT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

PLNT traded up $1.73 on Tuesday, reaching $64.80. The stock had a trading volume of 621,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,825. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.55. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.13 and a 12-month high of $84.48. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 120.89% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $285.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

