Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 559,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,222 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $19,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $71,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.20. 362,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,256. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.76. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12-month low of $30.80 and a 12-month high of $37.42.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

