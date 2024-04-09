Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $117.91 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 788,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,133 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $117,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. REDW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 25,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 9,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,832.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 110,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after buying an additional 5,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VTV traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 763,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,223. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $163.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.69. The stock has a market cap of $112.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

