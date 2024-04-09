Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $22.87 Million Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 618,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,913 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Kraft Heinz worth $22,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of KHC remained flat at $37.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1,241,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,237,824. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $41.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.95 and a 200-day moving average of $35.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on KHC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KHC

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.