Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $46.68 Million Stock Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 903,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156,465 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 2.37% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $46,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FMB. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,311,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,003,000 after buying an additional 277,430 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,249,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,950,000 after buying an additional 80,201 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,111,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,220,000 after buying an additional 56,674 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,616,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,327,000 after purchasing an additional 75,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 769,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,814,000 after purchasing an additional 10,869 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FMB traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.10. The stock had a trading volume of 49,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,216. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.57. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $48.08 and a 52 week high of $51.77.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.