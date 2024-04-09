Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 691,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,397,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 7.13% of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 7,278 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 752.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 6,859 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 240,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after buying an additional 39,089 shares during the period.

TDVG stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.44. 8,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,548. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $30.97 and a 1-year high of $38.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.17 million, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.87.

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

