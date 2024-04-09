Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 469,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,333,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TKO. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in TKO Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TKO shares. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TKO Group in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.46.

TKO Group stock traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,841. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $72.33 and a one year high of $106.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 141.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.29 and a 200-day moving average of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.59). TKO Group had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.48 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

