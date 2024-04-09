Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 357,481 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 1,688.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357,481 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $32,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:MOAT traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.97. The stock had a trading volume of 610,936 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.90 and a 200-day moving average of $81.79.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.