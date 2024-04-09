Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 346,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $34,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 302.9% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 63,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,338,000 after buying an additional 47,516 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 266,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,716,000 after purchasing an additional 100,530 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 260.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 113,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,445,000 after purchasing an additional 82,142 shares during the period. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,679,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,465,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,346,550. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.50 and a 200 day moving average of $100.46. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.04 and a 1-year high of $100.74.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.