Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 361.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,378 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $37,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $561,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on LLY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. DZ Bank lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $700.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 2.6 %

LLY stock traded down $19.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $757.37. 1,120,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,135,144. The stock has a market cap of $719.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $363.04 and a 1 year high of $800.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $753.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $648.25.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,129 shares of company stock worth $94,364,735. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

