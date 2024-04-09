Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 27,400 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,040,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,400 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 1.4% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $112,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,271,354,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385,897 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 719.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,621,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $884,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569,304 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $577,800,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,555,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $979,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234,737 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,781,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,578,409. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.72 and a 200 day moving average of $106.13. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

