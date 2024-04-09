Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574,220 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 100,434 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $21,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,115,932,000 after acquiring an additional 78,995,341 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,829,675,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,976,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,678,273,000 after acquiring an additional 11,987,691 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 81.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $540,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 195.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,928,310 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $219,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $979,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,200.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,531,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,769,793. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.77 and a 200-day moving average of $37.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $43.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

