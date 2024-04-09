Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,050,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570,479 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 9.51% of Service Co. International worth $961,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 15.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SCI stock traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $71.95. The stock had a trading volume of 116,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,127. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $52.89 and a 12-month high of $75.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.78 and a 200 day moving average of $65.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 16,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total transaction of $1,197,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,359,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 16,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $1,197,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,359,953. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 45,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $3,469,402.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,354 shares in the company, valued at $4,099,922.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,675 shares of company stock worth $15,066,906 in the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCI. UBS Group raised their target price on Service Co. International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Read Our Latest Report on SCI

Service Co. International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.