ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lowered its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOW. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,000.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $762.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total transaction of $3,845,105.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,453 shares in the company, valued at $4,064,229.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total value of $3,845,105.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,064,229.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,940,303 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

ServiceNow stock traded down $4.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $781.46. 363,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,023. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $427.68 and a 12 month high of $815.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $160.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.59, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $770.54 and a 200 day moving average of $691.35.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

