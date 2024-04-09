ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) fell 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $775.94 and last traded at $778.70. 274,025 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,189,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $785.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $762.96.

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.7 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $770.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $691.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $160.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.97.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,002.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,373.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total value of $1,402,002.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,373.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,164 shares of company stock worth $9,940,303. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ServiceNow

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 8.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

