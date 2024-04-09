SES AI (NYSE:SES) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Shares of SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) rose 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.58. Approximately 99,475 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 538,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of SES AI in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

SES AI Stock Up 5.0 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.83.

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SES AI Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Hong Gan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total value of $34,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 451,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,756.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $116,750. 15.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SES AI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in SES AI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SES AI during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SES AI during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SES AI during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SES AI during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SES AI Company Profile

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

