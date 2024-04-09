Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp reduced its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,947 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Shell were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shell by 96,141.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $818,414,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355,814 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $677,739,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter worth about $658,071,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $549,346,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Shell by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,872,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of Shell stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.93. 2,987,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,704,243. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $55.78 and a fifty-two week high of $72.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.10.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.59%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

