Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $305.70.

Several analysts have recently commented on SWAV shares. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $335.00 price target (down previously from $361.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price objective (up previously from $270.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price objective (up from $263.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Friday.

Shockwave Medical Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $325.60 on Tuesday. Shockwave Medical has a fifty-two week low of $157.00 and a fifty-two week high of $331.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a current ratio of 11.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.89. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.13, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $202.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 23.97%. Shockwave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shockwave Medical

In other news, Director Frederic H. Moll sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total value of $15,443,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 287,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,005,030.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Shockwave Medical news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.59, for a total value of $2,175,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,057 shares in the company, valued at $30,692,592.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic H. Moll sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total transaction of $15,443,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 287,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,005,030.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,813 shares of company stock worth $25,938,579. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shockwave Medical

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 64.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 297.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Shockwave Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

About Shockwave Medical

Shockwave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters used in IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter used for IVL System in large diameter vessels.

