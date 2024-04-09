Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Given “Hold” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SWAV. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Shockwave Medical from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. CL King began coverage on Shockwave Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a buy rating and a $368.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research restated a peer perform rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Shockwave Medical from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $305.70.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SWAV

Shockwave Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $325.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.76, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Shockwave Medical has a 1 year low of $157.00 and a 1 year high of $331.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $202.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.71 earnings per share. Shockwave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shockwave Medical will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Shockwave Medical

In other news, VP Trinh Phung sold 1,287 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.18, for a total value of $298,815.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,933 shares in the company, valued at $7,646,383.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.67, for a total transaction of $1,150,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,818 shares in the company, valued at $16,344,834.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 1,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.18, for a total value of $298,815.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,933 shares in the company, valued at $7,646,383.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,813 shares of company stock worth $25,938,579. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shockwave Medical

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWAV. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Shockwave Medical by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shockwave Medical

(Get Free Report)

Shockwave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters used in IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter used for IVL System in large diameter vessels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.