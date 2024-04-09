Siacoin (SC) Trading Up 3.5% This Week

Siacoin (SC) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 9th. Siacoin has a market cap of $536.17 million and $17.36 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0094 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Siacoin has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69,058.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $677.36 or 0.00980856 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $98.29 or 0.00142335 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00008423 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00047798 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.20 or 0.00191431 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00046656 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.71 or 0.00138587 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 56,974,545,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,949,903,050 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.