SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Earns “Buy” Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of SilverBow Resources from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on SilverBow Resources in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on SilverBow Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SilverBow Resources presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.50.

SilverBow Resources Stock Up 0.4 %

SBOW stock opened at $33.91 on Friday. SilverBow Resources has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $43.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $862.33 million, a PE ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.90.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $212.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.43 million. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 45.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SilverBow Resources will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SilverBow Resources

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBOW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 175.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in SilverBow Resources by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in SilverBow Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SilverBow Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in SilverBow Resources by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, exploration, develops, acquires, and operates oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

