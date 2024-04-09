SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) Price Target Raised to $7.50 at Scotiabank

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV – Free Report) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

SilverCrest Metals Stock Performance

SILV opened at $7.21 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.32.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.