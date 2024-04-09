Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) PT Lowered to $34.00

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) had its price objective cut by DA Davidson from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SMPL. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.17.

Simply Good Foods Stock Up 0.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Simply Good Foods

Shares of SMPL opened at $32.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.88. Simply Good Foods has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.69.

In related news, SVP Susan Hunsberger sold 35,010 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $1,422,456.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,103.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $98,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,738 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,075,767.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simply Good Foods

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 235.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

