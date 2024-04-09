Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Sold by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lessened its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,978 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $4,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,619,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $506,435,000 after buying an additional 118,070 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,191,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $457,093,000 after buying an additional 27,350 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,083,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,186,000 after buying an additional 180,856 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,857,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,647,000 after buying an additional 59,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,163,000 after buying an additional 11,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $156,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,033,092.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Phillip Burton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.39, for a total transaction of $422,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,861.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $156,536.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,033,092.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,634 shares of company stock valued at $927,460. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of SSD traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.90. The company had a trading volume of 55,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,164. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.28 and a 1-year high of $218.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $501.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.98 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 13.08%.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

