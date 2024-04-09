Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Receives $18.14 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.14.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBGI shares. StockNews.com lowered Sinclair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sinclair from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Sinclair from $10.40 to $15.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Get Sinclair alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SBGI

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CAO David R. Bochenek sold 20,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $279,592.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Daniel C. Keith sold 30,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $408,567.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO David R. Bochenek sold 20,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $279,592.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sinclair by 12.7% during the third quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 658,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,000 after purchasing an additional 74,101 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sinclair by 102.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 478,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after buying an additional 241,895 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its holdings in Sinclair by 16.5% in the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,652,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,544,000 after buying an additional 233,977 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Sinclair in the second quarter worth about $3,607,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair during the third quarter valued at approximately $446,000. 41.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sinclair Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $12.47 on Thursday. Sinclair has a 1 year low of $9.39 and a 1 year high of $21.17. The company has a market capitalization of $793.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day moving average is $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.73, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $826.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.75 million. Sinclair had a positive return on equity of 26.46% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sinclair will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Sinclair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.70%.

About Sinclair

(Get Free Report

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, provides content on local television stations and digital platforms in the United States. It operates through two segments, Local Media and Tennis. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, original networks, and content; provides free-over-the-air programming and live local sporting events on its stations; distributes its content to multi-channel video programming distributors in exchange for contractual fees; and produces local and original news programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.