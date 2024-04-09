Smith Micro Software Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Thursday, April 11th (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI – Free Report) are going to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, April 11th. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Thursday, April 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, April 11th.

Smith Micro Software Stock Performance

Shares of SMSI stock opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. Smith Micro Software has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average is $0.78.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 59.70% and a negative return on equity of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Smith Micro Software will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SMSI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Smith Micro Software from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smith Micro Software

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMSI. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Smith Micro Software in the second quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Smith Micro Software by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,128,190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 374,963 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Smith Micro Software by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 500,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 301,397 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,619,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,875,000 after purchasing an additional 134,131 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 38.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 457,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 127,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the development and sale of software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service providers deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language Voice-to-Text transcription messaging.

