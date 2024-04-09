Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $46.98

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.98 and last traded at $46.42, with a volume of 21282 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.22.

Smurfit Kappa Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.21.

Smurfit Kappa Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.9148 per share. This is an increase from Smurfit Kappa Group’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland, Germany, France, Mexico, rest of Europe, and other Americas. The company offers e-commerce, retail, consumer, industrial, bottle, protective, heavy-duty, hexacomb, and various punnet packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

