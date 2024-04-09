Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Position Lessened by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,236,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,189 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 1.29% of Snowflake worth $842,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Snowflake from $190.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Snowflake from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Snowflake from $255.00 to $246.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.50.

Shares of SNOW stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $154.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,834,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,868,451. The company has a 50 day moving average of $188.86 and a 200 day moving average of $179.25. The firm has a market cap of $51.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.62 and a beta of 0.91. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.26 and a 1-year high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 86,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.13, for a total value of $19,378,740.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,555,593.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy bought 31,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.52 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.84. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,037.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 86,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.13, for a total value of $19,378,740.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,555,593.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,355 shares of company stock worth $37,679,411 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

