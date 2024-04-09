SOL Capital Management CO Acquires 225 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,078,000 after acquiring an additional 42,207,421 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 214.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 607,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,554 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,233.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,170,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,893 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,447,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,212,000.

IWB stock opened at $285.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $221.31 and a 12-month high of $288.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.64.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

