SOL Capital Management CO Acquires 4,100 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 12,100.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA KWEB opened at $26.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.24. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $22.68 and a 1 year high of $32.06.

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

