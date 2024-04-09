SOL Capital Management CO Boosts Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 106.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 77.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

BATS:COWZ opened at $57.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.77.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

