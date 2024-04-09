SOL Capital Management CO Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,609,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,984,000 after purchasing an additional 105,704 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 86.6% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,548,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,695,000 after purchasing an additional 718,735 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 85.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,522,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,011,000 after purchasing an additional 703,322 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,339,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,970,000 after purchasing an additional 145,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at $84,199,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $49.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.94. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.52 and a fifty-two week high of $54.47.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

