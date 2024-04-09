SOL Capital Management CO Grows Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $398,176,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5,231.6% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 665,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,406,000 after purchasing an additional 652,795 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 137.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,283,000 after purchasing an additional 308,478 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $76,199,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 55.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 785,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,564,000 after purchasing an additional 280,071 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $261.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.87. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $222.27 and a 1-year high of $271.53.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

