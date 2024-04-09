SOL Capital Management CO Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

SOL Capital Management CO trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $205.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $202.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.66. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

