SOL Capital Management CO Has $606,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 33,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Grand Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC now owns 164,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 28,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFEM opened at $25.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.12 and its 200-day moving average is $24.26. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $22.28 and a 52 week high of $26.00.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.