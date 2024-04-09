SOL Capital Management CO Has $792,000 Holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,480 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CGGR. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 218.7% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Capital Group Growth ETF stock opened at $31.99 on Tuesday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $21.83 and a twelve month high of $32.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

