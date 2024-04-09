SOL Capital Management CO Purchases 1,304 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 225.0% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 262.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 28.4% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IXUS opened at $67.89 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $57.04 and a 1 year high of $68.29. The stock has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.34.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

