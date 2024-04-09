SOL Capital Management CO Purchases 31,680 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 268.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,680 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPMD opened at $52.62 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $40.67 and a 12 month high of $53.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.13.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.