SOL Capital Management CO Purchases 8,600 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 65.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAU. BCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,217,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $21,397,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,023.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 552,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,538,000 after acquiring an additional 503,036 shares during the last quarter. Kure Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $14,348,000. Finally, Kooman & Associates raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 23.6% in the third quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 2,416,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,371,000 after acquiring an additional 461,674 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $36.18 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $28.14 and a 1-year high of $36.62. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.87.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

