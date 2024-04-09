SOL Capital Management CO Sells 200 Shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG)

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2024

SOL Capital Management CO lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIGFree Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO owned about 0.74% of JPMorgan International Growth ETF worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JIG. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $10,481,000. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 734.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 58,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 51,113 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,466,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 1,774.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 23,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $850,000.

JPMorgan International Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA JIG opened at $62.47 on Tuesday. JPMorgan International Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $63.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.58 and a 200-day moving average of $57.73. The firm has a market cap of $98.70 million, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.97.

JPMorgan International Growth ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan International Growth ETF (JIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global ex-US stocks fundamentally selected for growth and quality traits. JIG was launched on May 20, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

