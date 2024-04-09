SOL Capital Management CO Sells 6,625 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

SOL Capital Management CO lowered its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,625 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 322.7% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,303,636,000 after buying an additional 11,473,618 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,815,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,919,000 after buying an additional 142,563 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 461.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,215,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $365,686,000 after buying an additional 3,464,723 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $326,945,000 after buying an additional 3,708,063 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,611,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $301,044,000 after buying an additional 310,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BABA. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Macquarie cut Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.14.

NYSE BABA opened at $71.72 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $66.63 and a 12 month high of $102.83. The stock has a market cap of $181.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

