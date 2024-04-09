SOL Capital Management CO Sells 7,369 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

SOL Capital Management CO decreased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,369 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO owned 0.05% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 403.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 80,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 15,960 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWO opened at $42.29 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $35.60 and a 12 month high of $44.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.91.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

