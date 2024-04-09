SOL Capital Management CO Sells 750 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

SOL Capital Management CO decreased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 115.0% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down previously from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Argus downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.47.

PayPal Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $66.34 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

